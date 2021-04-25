China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases vs nine a day earlier
China reported 13 new COVID-19 cases on April 24, up from nine cases a day earlier, the national health authority said on Sunday. All of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas, the National Health Commission said in a statement.Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 25-04-2021 06:54 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 06:54 IST
China reported 13 new COVID-19 cases on April 24, up from nine cases a day earlier, the national health authority said on Sunday. All of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas, the National Health Commission said in a statement. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 14 from 12 a day earlier.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China stands at 90,588, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- national health authority
- National Health