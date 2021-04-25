Japan shuts stores, bars, theatres to slow surge

Left Menu

Japans department stores, bars and theaters shuttered Sunday as part of emergency measures to slow a surge in infections.The 17-day restrictions are declared for Tokyo, Kyoto, Hyogo and Osaka, ahead of the Golden Week holidays, when Japanese usually travel extensively. Japan has already declared three emergencies over the coronavirus.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 25-04-2021 10:45 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 10:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Japan's department stores, bars and theaters shuttered Sunday as part of emergency measures to slow a surge in infections.

The 17-day restrictions are declared for Tokyo, Kyoto, Hyogo and Osaka, ahead of the "Golden Week" holidays, when Japanese usually travel extensively. There's doubt about the effectiveness of the effort, which focuses on eateries and theme parks staying closed or limiting hours. Trains and streets remain as packed as ever, and schools will stay open. Japan has already declared three emergencies over the coronavirus. The vaccine rollout has been slow, with barely 1 per cent of its population inoculated.

One setback is that Japan requires additional testing for vaccines approved overseas, and only the Pfizer vaccine is now in use. Experts say the unfolding wave of infections includes more deadly variants. Japan has attributed about 10,000 deaths to COVID-19, among the worst in Asia. A domestically produced vaccine is not expected until next year or 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

