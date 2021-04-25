U'khand Police issues WhatsApp number to register complaints against black marketing of remdesivir

The Uttarakhand Police has issued a mobile number for people to register complaints against black marketing of remdesivir injections, oxygen cylinders and other life-saving drugs.

The mobile number has been issued amid rising cases of coronavirus for effectively stopping black marketing of drugs used in the treatment of COVID-19 and oxygen cylinders, Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar said.

People can lodge their complaints in case of any such black marketing through WhatsApp on the mobile number 9411112780, he said.

Appealing to people, the DGP said, ''Provide information about people engaged in black marketing of oxygen cylinders and life-saving drugs. Identity of the informers will not be disclosed.''

