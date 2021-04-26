Moderna vaccine being reviewed for WHO emergency listing on April 30 - WHO spokesman
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is being reviewed on April 30 by technical experts for possible WHO emergency use listing, a World Health Organization spokesman told Reuters. "We are discussing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Friday 30 April 2021,” WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier said in reply to a query. A decision on the U.S. drugmaker's vaccine was expected in one to four days after that, he said.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-04-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 14:18 IST
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is being reviewed on April 30 by technical experts for possible WHO emergency use listing, a World Health Organization spokesman told Reuters.
"We are discussing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Friday 30 April 2021," WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier said in reply to a query. A decision on the U.S. drugmaker's vaccine was expected in one to four days after that, he said. So far COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson have already received WHO approval, which is a signal to national regulatory authorities on a product's safety and efficacy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Ramsey Clark, former U.S. attorney general and human rights activist, dead at 93
Ramsey Clark, former U.S. attorney general and human rights activist, dead at 93
Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more
Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more
Philippines' defence chief says discusses S.China Sea situation with U.S. counterpart