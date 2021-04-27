Left Menu

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel sets up COVID-19 hospital near its plant in Gujarat

PTI | Surat | Updated: 27-04-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 20:46 IST
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India has set up a 250-bed COVID-19 care hospital at Hazira in Surat district which will receive uninterrupted supply of oxygen from its plant nearby, the company said in a release on Tuesday.

The 250-bed hospital that became functional on Tuesday will soon be scaled up to 1,000 beds, the company, a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon India, said.

The temporary hospital was inaugurated by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani via video conference, with Executive Chairman of ArcelorMittal Lakshmi Mittal also joining the session virtually, it said.

''This dedicated 250-bed COVID care hospital near the AM/NS India Hazira manufacturing plant will admit only patients who need oxygen.

AM/NS India will ensure speedy transfer of patients via ambulances to nearby hospitals in case they require more intensive medical intervention,' said the company in its release.

''Keeping in mind the logistics challenges and technical limitations involved in transporting oxygen to the hospitals, the decision was taken to set up this facility, thus ensuring continuous oxygen supply in addition to saving time,'' it said.

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel is primarily producing gaseous oxygen for steel production.

However, it has ramped up the production of liquid oxygen substantially to 210 M/T per day for medical use.

As the COVID-19 pandemic is becoming severe in the region, the company is utilising the gaseous oxygen for medical purpose which otherwise cannot be transported, it said in its release.

''We appreciate the prompt support by AM/NS India in setting up this COVID hospital which will help patients in need, and address the current oxygen situation.

''We expect AM/NS India to continue their support in our fight against COVID-19,'' the release quoted Rupani as saying.

