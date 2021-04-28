Left Menu

Indians in Australia hold prayers in solidarity with people back home battling Covid surge

Karthik Arsu, one of the organisers, said We have organised the candlelight vigil today Wednesday to send our best wishes and prayers for the people of India.We dont want to lose hope and want to show our solidarity with the people of India.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 28-04-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 20:00 IST
Indians in Australia hold prayers in solidarity with people back home battling Covid surge
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Hundreds of Indians here in Australia on Wednesday held prayers and a candlelight vigil in solidarity with the people back home as India battles a harsh second wave of coronavirus infections.

The vigil was held at the iconic Federation Square building and attended by hundreds of Indian community members, who held posters and placards saying "Australia stands with India" and "Prayers for India". Karthik Arsu, one of the organisers, said: "We have organised the candlelight vigil today (Wednesday) to send our best wishes and prayers for the people of India".

"We don't want to lose hope and want to show our solidarity with the people of India. We are sending our prayers and positivity and hoping India will come out of this COVID-19 crisis soon," he said.

India currently is battling an unprecedented wave of coronavirus which has crippled the healthcare system in the country as several hospitals have run out of oxygen supplies and ICU beds with ventilators.

On Wednesday India saw a record single-day rise of 3,60,960 coronavirus cases, which pushed the total tally to 1,79,97,267, while the death toll crossed two lakh following 3,293 fresh fatalities, according to Union health ministry data updated.

The Australian government on Tuesday announced a ban on direct flights from India for at least three weeks, as part of measures to prevent the new strain of virus from entering the nation.

"We recognise the challenging COVID-19 crisis that India is currently battling and we stand ready to provide more support to our friends in India and Indian Australians during this difficult time," Prime minister Scott Morrison said.

The initial package of support was also announced which includes rapid deployment of 500 non-invasive ventilators, with capacity to deploy up to a total of 3,000 ventilators.

"Our Government is also supplying a significant package of personal protective equipment (PPE), including one million surgical masks, 500,000 P2/N95 masks, 100,000 surgical gowns, 100,000 goggles, 100,000 pairs of gloves and 20,000 face shields, Morrison said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Court delays ruling on whether EU or Polish law has primacy

Polands constitutional court delayed issuing a decision Wednesday on whether Polish or European Union law has primacy in the country, a ruling that could affect the future relationship of the EU member nation with the rest of the bloc.Judge...

Rajasthan govt should open up state-run hospitals in Jaipur for COVID-19 treatment: BJP

Rajasthan BJP leaders on Wednesday suggested the government should allow major state-run hospitals in Jaipur to admit COVID-19 patients in view of rising number of infections.BJP state president Satish Poonia wrote a letter to Chief Ministe...

HP sees record 33 deaths, 2,539 COVID cases on single day

Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday recorded the highest single-day spike of 2,539 fresh COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths, a senior official said, citing data updated till 7 pm.The death toll in the state due to COVID-19 now stands at 1,407 and tally...

Sri Lanka begins inoculating citizens with second dose of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Sri Lanka on Wednesday began administering the second dose of the OxfordAstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine after assurances from Indias Serum Institute that it would send more consignments of the vaccine soon.Frontline workers were the first ones...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021