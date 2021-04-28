Left Menu

Sri Lankan prez writes to Modi; expresses hope that India will soon thwart current havoc of COVID-19

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 28-04-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 21:49 IST
Sri Lankan prez writes to Modi; expresses hope that India will soon thwart current havoc of COVID-19

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing confidence that India will soon thwart the current havoc of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter to Modi, which was released to the media here, Gotabaya said he has been observing with deep empathy and concern, the unfolding health scourge in India which has brought immense suffering to the people.

''I am confident that under your able leadership and with the resolute support of dedicated experts and professionals, India will soon thwart the current havoc of the pathogen,'' he said in the letter.

Gotabaya said the country's Buddhist clergy in Sri Lanka plans to “compassionately recite the ‘Rathana Suthra’ to invoke blessings on the people of India, thus demonstrating the close bond and affinity between our two countries.'' Rajapaksa's reference to Rathana Suthra was about a Buddhist lore that in times of the Buddha, when India's ancient city of Vaishali in Bihar was hit by famine and plague, the people called for Buddha to help. He recited the Rathana Suthra which dispelled all diseases.

Rajapaksa also thanked Modi for donation of 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, Tourism Minister Prasanna Ranatrunga said on Wednesday that the travel bubble arrangement for Indian tourists to visit Sri Lanka was still being continued.

He said the numbers of Indian tourists have dropped since the new wave of infections have hit India.

India is Sri Lanka’s biggest inbound travel market.

India saw a record single-day rise of 3,60,960 coronavirus cases, which pushed the total tally to 1,79,97,267, while the death toll crossed two lakh following 3,293 fresh fatalities, according to Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease is 1,48,17,371, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.12 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID: Kejriwal chairs meeting to increase O2 beds, strengthen home isolation system

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday chaired a meeting to chalk out a plan for increasing oxygen beds and strengthening home isolation system in the national capital following a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths.Convened ...

Feds execute warrant at Rudy Giuliani's NYC home

A law enforcement official tells the Associated Press that federal investigators have executed a search warrant at Rudy Giulianis Manhattan residence.The former New York City mayor has been under investigation for several years over his bus...

COVID-19 goof-up: Test reports issued without taking samples in UP

A probe has been ordered into claims that the administration here issued COVID-19 test reports without taking samples, officials said on Wednesday.In a complaint to the district magistrate and chief medical officer, Raghvendra Kumar Mishra,...

France has administered more than 20 million COVID-19 shots

France has administered more than 20.9 million COVID-19 vaccinations since the end of December, including 14.8 million first injections, the health ministry said on Wednesday.It said that 22.2 of the entire population and 28.3 of the adult ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021