Subrata Roy Sahara recovers from COVID-19, tests negative

Subrata Roy Sahara recovers from COVID-19, tests negativePTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 11:59 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 11:59 IST
Sahara group Chairman Subrata Roy Sahara has recovered from coronavirus and was tested negative.
''I want to thank everyone for wishing me well,'' Roy said after recovering from COVID-19.
Amidst the rising number of COVID-19 cases, Roy has also appealed to everyone to protect themselves from the virus and get vaccinated as soon as possible, according to a release.
As per the release, Roy, who is the Managing Worker and Chairman of Sahara India Pariwar, has tested negative for coronavirus. The RT-PCR test conducted on Wednesday confirmed the same.
On April 9, it was announced that Roy had tested positive for COVID-19.
On Thursday, India reported a record single-day spike of 3,79,257 new COVID-19 cases, pushing its infection tally to 1,83,76,524, while active cases crossed the 30-lakh crore mark, latest data from the Union health ministry showed.
The death toll increased to 2,04,832 with a record 3,645 daily new fatalities, it added.
