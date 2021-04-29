Left Menu

Subrata Roy Sahara recovers from COVID-19, tests negative

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 11:59 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 11:59 IST
Subrata Roy Sahara recovers from COVID-19, tests negative

Sahara group Chairman Subrata Roy Sahara has recovered from coronavirus and was tested negative.

''I want to thank everyone for wishing me well,'' Roy said after recovering from COVID-19.

Amidst the rising number of COVID-19 cases, Roy has also appealed to everyone to protect themselves from the virus and get vaccinated as soon as possible, according to a release.

As per the release, Roy, who is the Managing Worker and Chairman of Sahara India Pariwar, has tested negative for coronavirus. The RT-PCR test conducted on Wednesday confirmed the same.

On April 9, it was announced that Roy had tested positive for COVID-19.

On Thursday, India reported a record single-day spike of 3,79,257 new COVID-19 cases, pushing its infection tally to 1,83,76,524, while active cases crossed the 30-lakh crore mark, latest data from the Union health ministry showed.

The death toll increased to 2,04,832 with a record 3,645 daily new fatalities, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook blocks #ResignmModi posts for hours, restores it calling it a mistake

Facebook blocked posts tagged ResignModi amid raging criticism of the governments handling of the COVID crisis, but restored it hours later calling it a mistake.The blocking on Wednesday, Facebook said, wasnt at the behest of the government...

Australia says two deaths not likely to be linked to COVID-19 vaccine

There is no evidence linking the deaths of two Australians to coronavirus vaccine doses they received, the chief of the countrys medicines regulator said on Thursday. The deaths in the most populous state of New South Wales NSW came just da...

Dimuth Karunaratne becomes 10th Sri Lanka batsman to cross 5,000 Test runs

Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne on Friday became the 10th Lankan batsman to score 5,000 runs in the longest format of the game. Karunaratne reached the glorious milestone during the ongoing second Test against Bangladesh. He is also th...

Germany must further tighten climate change law, top court rules

Germanys highest court ruled key elements of a 2019 climate change law were unconstitutional, giving the government until the end of next year to further tighten it.In a ruling published on Thursday, the German Constitutional Court said the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021