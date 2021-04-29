Subrata Roy Sahara recovers from COVID-19, tests negative

Sahara group Chairman Subrata Roy Sahara has recovered from coronavirus and was tested negative.

''I want to thank everyone for wishing me well,'' Roy said after recovering from COVID-19.

Amidst the rising number of COVID-19 cases, Roy has also appealed to everyone to protect themselves from the virus and get vaccinated as soon as possible, according to a release.

As per the release, Roy, who is the Managing Worker and Chairman of Sahara India Pariwar, has tested negative for coronavirus. The RT-PCR test conducted on Wednesday confirmed the same.

On April 9, it was announced that Roy had tested positive for COVID-19.

On Thursday, India reported a record single-day spike of 3,79,257 new COVID-19 cases, pushing its infection tally to 1,83,76,524, while active cases crossed the 30-lakh crore mark, latest data from the Union health ministry showed.

The death toll increased to 2,04,832 with a record 3,645 daily new fatalities, it added.

