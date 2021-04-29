NTPC expands its hospital capacity to fight COVID-19 surge

Power giant NTPC is taking various steps including expanding the existing capacity of its hospitals, amid another wave of COVID-19 in the country.

Considering the surge in COVID-19 cases in India, NTPC is taking several steps to fight against the spread of coronavirus, the company said in a statement.

NTPC is adding to the capacity at all of the seven NTPC hospitals which are being used for treating COVID-19-infected employees, it added.

It has also tied up with Apollo Hospital for its KAWACH facility which has brought immense relief to the COVID-19-infected patients, as they are now getting better treatment even in home isolation.

It said the NTPC Medical Cell is constantly in touch with super-specialty hospitals across India and is doing its best to enable admission and care to critical patients amid the current crisis.

NTPC stations and project sites are extending support on a case-to-case basis by providing airlift on priority for critical cases.

A dedicated COVID-19 helpline number has been issued for both present and retired employees and also for their families, to provide them information on testing centres and probable treatment centres in government and NTPC-empanelled hospitals.

NTPC is making its employees use the e-Paramparsh application for telemedicine so that they can avoid going to hospitals and secure themselves from getting exposed to COVID-19.

Vaccination drives are being arranged by respective project sites so that all the eligible employees and their family members get vaccinated, it said.

NTPC has also collaborated with AIIMS, with senior doctors from the premier hospital imparting education to its staff about various facts of COVID-19.

Experienced medical professionals from AIIMS have communicated with all the employees and their family members through webinars to address coronavirus symptoms, along with proactive and reactive measures to fight the menace.

All NTPC employees can take help from the 24x7 control room which has been made operational.

Top management of NTPC, which includes chairman & managing director and directors, review the overall situation on a daily basis and strategise ways to overcome the challenges imposed by the pandemic.

Our fight against COVID-19 will only be successful with proper planning and teamwork, it added.

