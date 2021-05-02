Thailand reports 1,940 new coronavirus cases, 21 deaths

Thailand reports 1,940 new coronavirus cases, 21 deathsReuters | Bangkok | Updated: 02-05-2021 08:14 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 08:14 IST
Thailand on Sunday reported 1,940 new coronavirus cases amid a deadly third wave of the virus.
The Health Ministry recorded a second day of 21 deaths, the highest daily number of fatalities since the pandemic began. (Writing by Kay Johnson; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
