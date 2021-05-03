Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-05-2021 09:49 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 09:49 IST
Maha: Central Railway provides 11 isolation coaches to Nagpur

The Central Railway has handed over 11 isolation coaches to the Nagpur Municipal Corporation to set up a care centre for COVID-19 patients, officials said.

A rake of 11 non-AC coaches coaches and one additional coach for medical staff was stationed at the Ajni inland container depot in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Sunday, the Central Railway (CR) said in a release.

Each isolation coach has 16 beds, including two in each compartment, it said, adding that total 176 patients can be accommodated in the 11 coaches.

''The COVID-19 patients who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms will be shifted to these coaches,'' it said.

An ambulance will be made available round-the-clock near the coaches to shift patients to dedicated COVID-19 hospitals in case of any eventuality or if a patient's health worsens, the release said.

Two oxygen cylinders are also provided in each coach.

Besides, mosquito nets have been put up on every window and nine window coolers are fitted in each coach, it said.

The coaches are also equipped with cooling systems on the roof to regulate temperatures during the hot weather.

One additional coach has been provided for the health staff and keeping medical supplies and equipment, it said.

''Medical personnel and doctors appointed by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) and other staff will be providing services at these coaches,'' the release said.

The duties and responsibilities of the Railways and the NMC will be as per the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the rail authorities and the civic body, it added.

On Sunday, Nagpur reported 5,007 new COVID-19 cases, raising the infection count to 4,19,370, while 112 deaths pushed the toll in the district to 7,599, as per official figures.

The Western Railway also recently provided such isolation coaches in Nandurbar and Palghar districts for the treatment of COVID-19 patients amid the second wave of the viral infection.

