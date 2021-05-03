Left Menu

Daily COVID-19 tests must be raised to 40,000 in Mumbai:Chahal

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-05-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 18:07 IST
Daily COVID-19 tests must be raised to 40,000 in Mumbai:Chahal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The number of daily COVID-19 tests in Mumbai needs to be increased to at least 40,000, municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said on Monday.

He said the number of tests being conducted per day fell from over 50,000 earlier to 38,000 on May 1 and further to 28,000 on May 2.

Chahal said this number could fall further on weekends.

''We need to increase the testing to 40,000 per day at least, if not more,'' Chahal said in a message and appealed to the people to come forward for testing.

He said the BMC has been consistently conducting maximum tests to ''flush out coronavirus from Mumbai's environment''.

During the first wave of the pandemic, the highest single-day testing figure for Mumbai was 24,500 between March 1, 2020, and February 10, 2021, he said.

''During the second wave, testing in the city has more than doubled and touched 56,000 a day last month. Our average daily testing in April was nearly 44,000 per day,'' Chahal added.

The municipal commissioner had last week said the COVID-19 test positivity rate in Mumbai had dropped below 10 per cent to 9.94 per cent on April 29, when 4,328 people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 43,525 samples that were examined.

On Monday, he attributed the fall in the positivity rate to the aggressive testing policy being adopted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

''This (BMC's testing policy) might have reduced the natural demand for home collection of swabs from our citizens in the last few days,'' Chahal said.

The test positivity rate (TPR) is defined as the proportion of samples that return positive among the total tested.

As per the BMC's data, a total of 54,90,241 tests have been conducted so far in Mumbai.

Mumbai's overall infection tally stood at 6,56,204 as of May 2 and the death toll 13,330, as per the civic body.

There are 57,342 active patients in the Maharashtra capital as of Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC directs Centre to revisit vaccine policy for 18-44 age group, says it may create disparity

The Supreme Court has directed the Centre to revisit COVID-19 vaccine pricing policy for 18-44 age group, saying it would prima facie be detrimental to the right to life which includes public health and is violative of fundamental right und...

Aviation, travel groups urge fully reopening US-UK travel market

A coalition of U.S. and European travel, airline, union, business and airport groups on Monday called for fully reopening the U.S.-UK air travel market as soon as safely possible.In a letter to U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Min...

Security improves in Syria camp, but virus threat grows

Concerns are growing of a coronavirus outbreak at a sprawling camp in northeast Syria that houses tens of thousands of refugees, including families and supporters of the Islamic State group, a Kurdish official said Monday.At least two peopl...

Nandigram RO did not order recounting as he feared for life: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed on Monday the returning officer of Nandigram did not order recounting of votes even after she demanded it as he feared for his life.Addressing a press meet, Banerjee reaffirmed she will mov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021