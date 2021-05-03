Left Menu

Rajasthan new marriage guidelines: Max 31 guests, 3-hour function; Rs 1 lakh fine for violations

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 03-05-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 19:50 IST
The Rajasthan government Monday released strict guidelines for marriage functions, capping the number of guests at 31, limiting the duration of the function to a maximum of three hours with adherence to Covid-19 protocols, and hefty fines for violations.

The state's Home Department announcement came amid an unprecedented rise in coronavirus cases in the state which on Monday registered 154 fatalities and 17,296 fresh cases.

According to the new guidelines, Rs 1 lakh fine will be slapped on marriage hall/garden-owner for allowing more than 31 guests, and the same amount worth fine on the organiser for not completing the function within three hours.

There will be a fine of Rs 5,000 for organising marriage fucntions without giving prior information to the administration and for not following health protocols, the guidelines state.

No person shall organise more than one function for any marriage and he/she shall submit prior written intimation, preferably through an e-mail to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) concerned, according to the guidelines.

Such intimation must contain the time slot of three hours, the date and the venue, besides the list of participants.

The guidelines state it should be ensured that the total number of participant does not exceed 31, excluding the band players; the function is completed within three hours; and health protocols on social distancing, face mask, screening and sanitisation are followed strictly.

The marriage organiser should make or arrange for videography of the function/ceremony and made it available on demand by the sub-divisional magistrate concerned, the guidelines stated.

