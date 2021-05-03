Left Menu

US lawmaker urges Biden admin to immediately release AstraZeneca vaccine stockpile to India

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-05-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 21:38 IST
US lawmaker urges Biden admin to immediately release AstraZeneca vaccine stockpile to India
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Underlining that the US has ''special obligations'' towards India, an influential American lawmaker on Monday urged the Biden administration to immediately share the unused stockpile of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines with the country, which is facing an unprecedented surge in the coronavirus cases.

Congressman Tom Malinowski also urged the government to activate all possible resources in the US, including in the Defence Department, to rush the necessary oxygen generation and storage tools and ventilators to India.

India is struggling with a second wave of the pandemic with more than 3,00,000 daily new coronavirus cases being reported in the past few days, and hospitals are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds.

''I call on the administration to ensure that all of the WHO-approved AstraZeneca vaccines in our stockpiles (which the US will not use) are shared with India and other nations the moment that can safely be done,'' Malinowski said.

He also urged the government to accelerate plans for sharing globally some share of the large surplus of vaccines that the US has produced or reserved for its population.

''This process,'' the Congressman from New Jersey said, ''should begin now, and not wait until we have achieved herd immunity in the US.'' Last week, US had said it will distribute the 60 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses that is with it. However, it has not taken a call on when these jabs would be distributed and when countries like India would receive them.

Urging strong US financial support for global institutions, like COVAX, that are making vaccines available to developing countries, Malinowski said from a public health standpoint, this is the most fair and objective way to ensure that vaccines get to those who need them most.

"But there is nothing wrong with engaging in 'vaccine diplomacy' on top of our generous support for COVAX," he said.

"President Biden rightly decided that he had a special responsibility to secure enough supply to vaccinate Americans before others; by the same token, the US can and should make a special effort to deliver surplus vaccine doses to friends and allies, including India, to whom we also have special obligations, and to facilitate the export of raw materials needed for vaccine production in these countries," Malinowski said.

"We have a public health interest in getting as many vaccines out as quickly as possible, and a historic opportunity to be the country that leads the world away from COVID. There is not a moment to be lost," he said.

Praising the Biden administration's actions to begin rushing medical supplies to "our friends in India", the Congressman hoped that the administration will announce new steps in the coming days to accelerate the production and distribution of COVID vaccines around the world.

"The Indian people are facing a particularly painful surge of COVID-19 cases, and many are dying simply due to a lack oxygen, ventilators, and hospital capacity. It is clear that we have not only a moral obligation to come to the assistance of our Indian friends, but a national security interest in helping the world's largest democracy recover from the pandemic before it becomes an incubator of new vaccine-resistant variants of the disease," he said.

According to Indian health ministry data, single day rise of 3,68,147 COVID-19 infections and 3,417 fatalities pushed the country's tally of cases to 1,99,25,604 and death toll to 2,18,959 on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

It is in players' hands to make a choice: Smith on South Africans willing to exit IPL

South Africas Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith said the countrys cricket board is always there to help but it is up to the cricketers to decide if they want to continue playing in the IPL after it has been hit by the COVID-19 storm on Mond...

Delhi records maximum temperature of 39.7 degrees Celsius

The national capital on Monday recorded a maximum temperature of 39.7 degrees Celsius, one notch above the seasons normal, according to the India Meteorological Department.The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures fo...

Tornadoes cause damage in Mississippi; trees down in Atlanta

Multiple tornadoes were reported across Mississippi on Sunday, destroying homes and uprooting trees before the storm system moved into Atlanta, prompting residents Monday to seek shelter in Georgias largest city. There were no immediate rep...

Unprecedented gains for BJP in WB,Nadda to visit against violence targeting our workers:Vijayvargiya

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Monday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of sponsoring violence against his party workers following the TMCs win in the state polls, and asserted the results cannot be deemed a setback for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021