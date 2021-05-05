People aged over 50 in Britain to be offered 3rd COVID vaccine shot in autumn - The Times
Everyone aged over 50 in Britain will be offered a third COVID-19 vaccination jab in the autumn in an attempt to eradicate the threat from the infection entirely by Christmas, The Times newspaper reported. Trials of two options are under way, supervised by Chris Whitty, the chief medical officer for England, the newspaper said.Reuters | London | Updated: 05-05-2021 03:28 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 03:18 IST
Everyone aged over 50 in Britain will be offered a third COVID-19 vaccination jab in the autumn in an attempt to eradicate the threat from the infection entirely by Christmas, The Times newspaper reported.
Trials of two options are under way, supervised by Chris Whitty, the chief medical officer for England, the newspaper said. The first involves vaccines specifically modified to tackle new variants. The second is for a third shot of one of the three versions already in use: Pfizer-BioNTech , Oxford-AstraZeneca or Moderna, the newspaper reported.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moderna
- Pfizer-BioNTech
- Times
- Britain
- England
- Chris Whitty
- AstraZeneca
ALSO READ
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 20
WTC final to go ahead as planned: ICC after India's entry into Britain's travel 'red list'
Medical oxygen supply increased by nearly four times from February to April: Govt sources
Britain must respect Northern Ireland protocol, Germany says
Israel, Britain mull 'green travel corridor' after vaccine success