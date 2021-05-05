ASP (Crime) in UP's Etah dies due to COVID-19

Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) in Etah district of Uttar Pradesh, Rahul Kumar, died due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, an official statement said.

''ASP, Crime, Rahul Kumar, who was in isolation after being tested positive for coronavirus felt uneasiness and was rushed to the hospital at about 9.30 am,'' it said.

He was declared dead by doctors, the statement said, adding that it was a big loss for the Etah police.

