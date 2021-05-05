China gave 284.6 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of May 4

China gave 284.6 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of May 4Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 05-05-2021 12:57 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 12:45 IST
China has administered 284.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.
That compares with 279.91 million doses given as of Monday, up about 4.69 million doses.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
