China gave 284.6 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of May 4

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 05-05-2021 12:57 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 12:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

China has administered 284.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

That compares with 279.91 million doses given as of Monday, up about 4.69 million doses.

