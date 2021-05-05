Left Menu

Third wave of COVID 'inevitable': Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 18:19 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 18:04 IST
Third wave of COVID 'inevitable': Govt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The government on Wednesday said that a third wave of coronavirus pandemic was ''inevitable'', although a time-frame for it could not be predicted. In a press briefing by the Ministry of Health Affairs on Wednesday, officials said the long COVID wave of such ''ferocity'' that the country was experiencing currently ''was not predicted''.

Twelve states, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Uttar Pradesh, have more than 1 lakh active COVID cases, the government said.

Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Bihar are among the states that show increasing trends in daily cases, it said.

The government also said that 24 states and UTs show more than 15 percent COVID positivity rate.

From May 1, 6.71 lakh people in the age group of 18-44 years in nine states have been administered the vaccines, it added. ''Phase three is inevitable given the higher levels of circulating virus, but it is not clear on what time-scale this phase three will occur. We should be prepared for new waves,'' said K Vijay Raghavan, the principal scientific advisor to the Centre.

Member, NITI Ayog, Dr VK Paul requested ''physicians' fraternity'' to come forward and provide teleconsultations to people and families at home who are infected with coronavirus.

''The response to the changing virus remains the same. We need to follow the COVID- appropriate behavior such as mask, distancing, hygiene, no unnecessary meetings and staying at home,'' Dr Paul said.

In reply to a question, he said that the disease is not spreading through animals, bot through human to human transmission.

Union Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said that the foreign aid coming from abroad is being monitored by a group of senior officials. ''Our technical wing has made guidelines to see that what hospital would the equipment be suitable for. The equipment is being sent to hospitals where an immediate need has been felt,'' he said.

Agarwal also said that 11 districts in Maharashtra are showing continuous decline in COVID cases since the last 14 days, while some districts like Satara and Solapur show a continued increase in such cases over the last two weeks. He also said that the government is making continuous efforts to build capacities of all healthcare facilities across the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GM profit surges to $2.98B on sales of higher-margin trucks

General Motors first-quarter net income surged to 2.98 billion as strong US consumer demand and higher prices offset production cuts brought on by a global shortage of computer chips.Despite the semiconductor shortage, GM stuck with full-ye...

Supply COVID-19 drugs, equipment to rural Gujarat: Congress

The Gujarat Congress on Wednesday demanded that the state government supply the primary and community health centres in rural parts with adequate amount of vital medicines, medical equipment and testing kits to deal with the rising cases of...

Mexican president says U.S.'s Harris likely to be in Mexico on June 8

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday that U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris would probably visit Mexico on June 8 after mid-term legislative elections are held a couple of days earlier in the country.Lopez Obrador...

No Headline

RS RS RS...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021