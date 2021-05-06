Srinagar district admin bars supply of oxygen to private society, NGOs

Left Menu

Amid several reports of black-marketing of medical oxygen, authorities in Srinagar Thursday directed oxygen manufacturing units here to stop the supply of the life-saving gas to any private society or NGO with immediate effect. Whereas, several reports of black marketing of medical oxygen have reached this office which is in contravention to proper management of medical oxygen during pandemic of COVID-19, Asad said.

Amid several reports of ''black-marketing of medical oxygen'', authorities in Srinagar Thursday directed oxygen manufacturing units here to stop the supply of the life-saving gas to any private society or NGO with immediate effect. In an order, Srinagar District Magistrate Aijaz Asad, who is also the chairman of the district disaster management authority, said the oxygen manufacturing units within the jurisdiction of the district shall supply oxygen refills only to the designated hospitals/clinics.

''(They) will stop supply to any private society/NGO with immediate effect,'' the order said.

The order passed under the National Disaster Management Act 2005 and the Epidemic Disease Act 1897 said supplies to private persons/societies/NGOs (other than private hospitals) shall be made only with prior approval of the district magistrate, Srinagar.

Any private body other than private hospitals intending to avail oxygen supply/refill facility shall register their genuine demand with Nodal Officer COVID-19 War Room Akshay Labroo, the order said.

The district magistrate said it has become necessary to manage the flow of medical oxygen to the designated health institutions in the district in view of the advisories issued by the health authorities to provide quality healthcare in the various health institutions in the city.

''Medical oxygen as a commodity has become very precious and judicious use of the medical oxygen has become need of the hour. Whereas, several reports of black marketing of medical oxygen have reached this office which is in contravention to proper management of medical oxygen during pandemic of COVID-19,'' Asad said.

