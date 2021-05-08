Left Menu

Gautam inspects old age home, asks officials to provide healthcare facilities to senior citizens

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, Delhi Social Welfare minister Rajendra Pal Gautam inspected an old age home here on Saturday and asked officials to ensure that proper healthcare facilities are provided to senior citizens.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 20:49 IST
Gautam inspects old age home, asks officials to provide healthcare facilities to senior citizens

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, Delhi Social Welfare minister Rajendra Pal Gautam inspected an old age home here on Saturday and asked officials to ensure that proper healthcare facilities are provided to senior citizens. The minister conducted a surprise inspection of an old age home in Bindapur run by the Delhi government having a capacity of 50 residents, an official statement said. Gautam reviewed all the facilities being provided to senior citizens there, including food, healthcare, sanitation among others. He interacted with the residents to know the quality of the facilities and whether they are facing any issue, it said. ''All senior citizens are being provided nutritious food as well as all kinds of medical facilities. The elderly living in the old age home informed me that they get food, milk, food, fruits on time and all their facilities are being taken care of,'' he said.

There are 57 senior citizens currently living at the Bindapur Old Age Home, of which 45 are female and 12 are male, the statement said. Keeping in mind the rise in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, all senior citizens were provided facilities of testing within the old age home itself, he said. Out of the 57 residents, six were found COVID positive and were treated at the Satyavadi Harishchandra Hospital in Narela, he said. Gautam ordered the Superintendent of the Old Age Home to ensure that no senior citizen faces any kind of inconvenience and should be provided with all the facilities, including proper healthcare, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm; No plan to shoot down Chinese rocket -Pentagon chief and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

States scale back vaccine orders as interest in shots wanes

States asked the federal government this week to withhold staggering amounts of COVID-19 vaccine amid plummeting demand for the shots, contributing to a growing U.S. stockpile of doses.From South Carolina to Washington, states are requestin...

Maha doctor treats COVID-19 patients sans permission, booked

A doctor has been booked in Vangani in Thane district for allegedly treating COVID-19 patients without permission from state and civic authorities, police said on Saturday.Kulgaon police station assistant inspector Sandeep Nigade said the d...

Motor racing-Ecstatic Hamilton celebrates his 100th pole in Spain

Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton became the first Formula One driver to take 100 pole positions after lapping fastest for Mercedes in Spanish Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday. The 36-year-old was already way ahead of the rest in t...

Maldives: Islamic extremists behind attack on ex-president

A top official in the Maldives said Saturday that Islamic extremists were responsible for an explosion that critically wounded former President Mohamed Nasheed earlier this week, as police said they arrested two of four suspects.Hospital of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021