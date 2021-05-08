Gautam inspects old age home, asks officials to provide healthcare facilities to senior citizens

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, Delhi Social Welfare minister Rajendra Pal Gautam inspected an old age home here on Saturday and asked officials to ensure that proper healthcare facilities are provided to senior citizens. The minister conducted a surprise inspection of an old age home in Bindapur run by the Delhi government having a capacity of 50 residents, an official statement said. Gautam reviewed all the facilities being provided to senior citizens there, including food, healthcare, sanitation among others. He interacted with the residents to know the quality of the facilities and whether they are facing any issue, it said. ''All senior citizens are being provided nutritious food as well as all kinds of medical facilities. The elderly living in the old age home informed me that they get food, milk, food, fruits on time and all their facilities are being taken care of,'' he said.

There are 57 senior citizens currently living at the Bindapur Old Age Home, of which 45 are female and 12 are male, the statement said. Keeping in mind the rise in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, all senior citizens were provided facilities of testing within the old age home itself, he said. Out of the 57 residents, six were found COVID positive and were treated at the Satyavadi Harishchandra Hospital in Narela, he said. Gautam ordered the Superintendent of the Old Age Home to ensure that no senior citizen faces any kind of inconvenience and should be provided with all the facilities, including proper healthcare, the statement added.

