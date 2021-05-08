Left Menu

Goa COVID-19 curfew: groceries, liquor shops to remain open

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 08-05-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 20:56 IST
Medical shops, grocery stores and standalone liquor shops are allowed to remain open from 7 am till 1 pm during the 15-day curfew in Goa which will come into force on May 9, the state government said on Saturday.

The announcement of the curfew to contain the spread of coronavirus infection was made on Friday.

In a notification issued on Saturday, the State Administration has banned several activities while allowing the essential services, the hospitality sector and medical facilities to remain operational.

Casinos, bars, restaurants, shops (except selling groceries), sports complex, auditoriums, community hall, river cruises, waterparks, entertainment parks, gyms, massage parlours, saloon, cinema hall, theatres, multiplexes, entertainment zones within the shopping malls, swimming pools, schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions, religious places and markets will remain shut during the curfew period.

Non-residents entering Goa will have to carry a COVID-19 negative certificate or a vaccination certificate, it said.

Shops selling medicines, groceries, animal fodder, public distribution system, standalone liquor shops and related activities will remain open from 7 am till 1 pm.

There is no ban on the operation of banks, insurance, customs clearance, ATMs, microfinance institutions etc, the notification added.

Medical and health services, veterinary hospitals, and laboratories are also exempted from the purview of the curfew.

Goa's COVID-19 tally went up by 3,751 on Saturday to reach 1,16,213, while the toll increased by 55 and the recovery count by 3,025 during the day, an official said.

The fatality count now stands at 1,612 while the number of recoveries is 82,214, leaving Goa with 32,387 active cases, he added.

