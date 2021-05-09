Left Menu

Cong suggests involvement of experts to look into higher COVID deaths in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 09-05-2021 21:05 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 21:05 IST
Expressing concern over the high mortality rate of COVID-19 patients here, the Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Congress on Sunday urged the administration to rope in health experts to ascertain the cause behind the deaths to save lives of other infected people.

Jammu district had recorded over 250 COVID-19 related deaths in the past three weeks to surpass Srinagar and top the virus fatality chart among the 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

“A team of experts, preferably from AIIMS and PGI Chandigarh , be invited immediately to ascertain the cause of high mortality rate of the COVID patients to save the precious lives,” Pradesh Congress Committee chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said.

Reacting to the continued high number of coronavirus deaths in Government Medical College and its associated hospitals in Jammu over the past one month, he said there is a need to look for the shortcomings in the health and medicare facilities to ensure better treatment to the infected patients.

Sharma said the team of experts can go into causes and ascertain the reasons and suggest immediate measures to improve the situation.

He also expressed concern over the number of casualties in Kashmir but said that the mortality rate in the valley is much less than Jammu, for which the credit goes to the health authorities there and the administration for upgrading infrastructure in the recent past to deal with the prevailing situation.

The Congress leader also suggested the administration to open channels of communication with different political, social, trade, voluntary organisations and public spirited persons for public feedback and holding regular interactions at the higher level through virtual mode to tackle the situation.

