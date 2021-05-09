Left Menu

COVID-19: Punjab sees record 191 fatalities

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-05-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 21:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Punjab on Sunday reported 191 more COVID-related fatalities, the highest single-day count recorded so far, pushing the toll to 10,506 while 8,531 new cases took the infection tally to 4,42,125, according to a medical bulletin.

The number of active cases soared from 71,948 on Saturday to 74,343.

Twenty-two deaths were reported from Ludhiana, 20 from Amritsar, 18 from Patiala, 17 each from Mohali and Bathinda and 14 from Rupnagar, among fatalities reported in the past 24-hours.

Ludhiana registered the maximum number of cases in the state at 1,729 followed by 985 in Mohali, 812 in Bathinda and 691 in Jalandhar, among daily fresh cases.

A total of 5,850 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from infection, taking the number of cured people to 3,57,276, as per the bulletin.

There are 296 critical patients who are on ventilator support while 9,384 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 77,67,351 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said. Meanwhile, Chandigarh registered a record 895 fresh cases, taking the count to 50,207, according to a medical bulletin.

Ten more deaths due to COVID-19 took the toll to 568.

The number of active cases was 8,511, as per bulletin.

A total of 879 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured people to 41,128, as per bulletin.

According to officials, 4,37,869 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 3,86,521 have tested negative while reports of 195 samples were awaited.

