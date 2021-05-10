Left Menu

Regular ivermectin use may cut risk of contracting COVID-19, claims study

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 17:01 IST
Regular ivermectin use may cut risk of contracting COVID-19, claims study

Regular use of the oral antiparasitic drug ivermectin may significantly reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19, according to a review of available data by researchers who claim the medicine can help end the pandemic.

The research, published in the May-June issue of the American Journal of Therapeutics, is the most comprehensive review of the available data on ivermectin taken from clinical, in vitro, animal, and real-world studies, its authors said.

''We conducted the most comprehensive review of the available data on ivermectin,'' said Pierre Kory, president and chief medical officer of the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC), a group of medical and scientific experts, which led the study.

''We applied the gold standard to qualify the data reviewed before concluding that ivermectin can end this pandemic,'' Kory said in a statement.

Ivermectin is an oral drug is used as a prescription medication to treat parasitic infections.

A focus of the study was on the 27 controlled trials available in January 2021, 15 of which were randomised controlled trials (RCT's). The authors found large, statistically significant reduction in mortality, time to recovery and viral clearance in COVID-19 patients treated with ivermectin.

To evaluate the efficacy of ivermectin in preventing COVID-19, three RCT's and five observational controlled trials including almost 2,500 patients were analysed.

All studies reported that ivermectin significantly reduces the risk of contracting COVID-19 when used regularly, the authors said.

Many regions around the world now recognise that ivermectin is a powerful prophylaxis and treatment for COVID-19, the researchers said.

The results as seen in this latest study demonstrate that the ivermectin distribution campaigns repeatedly led to ''rapid population-wide decreases in morbidity and mortality,'' they said.

''Our latest research shows, once again, that when the totality of the evidence is examined, there is no doubt that ivermectin is highly effective as a safe prophylaxis and treatment for COVID-19,'' said Paul E. Marik, founding member of the FLCCC and Chief, Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at Eastern Virginia Medical School in the US.

''We are calling on regional public health authorities and medical professionals around the world to demand that ivermectin be included in their standard of care right away so we can end this pandemic once and for all,'' Marik added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

As climate change threatens Kenyan tea, millions of workers seen at risk

By Nita Bhalla NAIROBI, May 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Climate change is set to ravage tea production in Kenya, the biggest global supplier of black tea, threatening the livelihoods of millions of plantation workers, a report by Britis...

Daimler’s arm DICV plans to provide free vaccine to truck drivers

German auto major Daimler AGs Indian subsidiary DICV plans to provide free vaccine to truck drivers at its vaccination centre near Chennai. The company has set up the vaccination centre for the local community at its commercial vehicle manu...

Yara India to provide 3 portable oxygen generators to govt hospitals in UP

Fertiliser firm Yara India on Monday said it will soon provide three portable oxygen generators to the government hospitals in Uttar Pradesh. As the nation undergoes challenging circumstances due to COVID-19, Yara India is lending a helping...

Instead of giving COVID-19 vaccine to states, BJP govt sold jabs to foreign countries: Delhi Deputy CM and AAP leader Manish Sisodia.

Instead of giving COVID-19 vaccine to states, BJP govt sold jabs to foreign countries Delhi Deputy CM and AAP leader Manish Sisodia....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021