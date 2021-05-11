Left Menu

COVID vaccine: V K Saraswat emphasises need for major push on active pharmaceutical ingredients

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 21:36 IST
Amid shortage of vaccines, senior scientist V K Saraswat has emphasised the need for a major push on active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) to be produced in the country. Speaking at an online meeting on ''Addressing COVID Resurgence – S&T Perspective'', he said there is a huge requirement of oxygen in the country with the supply chain not being robust.

''India is mostly dependent on other countries for critical equipment like oxygen concentrators. The S&T community, along with industrial partners, has to find major means and ways to make sure our dependence is reduced. ''Vaccine production in the country is also dependent on raw material from other countries hence there is a need for a major push on active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) to be produced in the country,'' Saraswat, Chairman-TIFAC Governing Council and Member NITI Aayog, said.

The meeting was organised by the Technology Information, Forecasting and Assessment Council (TIFAC), an autonomous body of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), on Monday.

Raman Gangakhedkar, former head scientist of the Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases Division at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), said it is time to reflect within, since the virus is mutating slowly and undergoing a convergent evolution. Accordingly, it is necessary to ramp up vaccine manufacturing capabilities, to come up with vaccines very quickly, essentially we need to invest in research and development for development of newer vaccines against the newer mutations of COVID-19. ''The only way to fight with infections is through drug development, for which support to drug development needs ramping up. The government should invest in setting up standard sites where clinical trials can be conducted which could save cost and time. We need to develop a pan corona vaccine and also think about anti-microbial resistance,'' Gangakhedkar said.

Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, said science, technology and innovation are the central pillars to address the issues related to the second wave of COVID-19 and similar challenges of the future as well. ''There are several different components of S&T that are relevant for COVID-19, including understanding of the behaviour of the virus from its transmission to its impact; development of relevant technology and products; and manufacturing at scale,'' said Sharma, Secretary DST. ''All of these have to connect seamlessly. This is a major lesson that we already learned and implemented in the first wave and we must not forget it,'' he added.

Vijay Chauthaiwale, a healthcare consultant, said any pandemic can be evaluated and contained at three levels --- diagnosis, prevention and therapy or treatment. ''The second wave has shown our deficiencies as well as the strength of our society in all these three aspects. Therefore, we need to analyse them a little bit deeper. The picture on the vaccine front will turn significantly better in the coming weeks with enhanced supply from both the existing suppliers as well as the new players (vaccine candidates) like Sputnik V, Zydus Cadila and others coming in.'' Pradeep , Srivastava Executive Director, TIFAC targeted to bring out an action plan document on how to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

