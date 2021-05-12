Rajasthan records 164 more COVID deaths, 16,384 new cases

Rajasthan recorded 164 more COVID-19 deaths and 16,384 fresh cases on Wednesday, taking the fatality count to 6,158 and the infection tally to 8,05,658, an official report said.

Jaipur reported a maximum of 58 fatalities, followed by Jodhpur 18, it said.

The remaining deaths were reported from Udaipur, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Pratapgarh, Dausa, Bundi, Hanumangarh and Dholpur.

Of the fresh cases, 3,214 infections were recorded in Jaipur, 1,260 in Udaipur and 907 in Jodhpur, among others.

A total of 5,90,390 people have recovered from the infection so far and there are 2,09,110 active cases in the state currently.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)