Left Menu

COVID-19: Haryana records 163 fatalities, 12,286 fresh cases

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-05-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 22:13 IST
COVID-19: Haryana records 163 fatalities, 12,286 fresh cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Chandigarh, May 13 (PTI) Haryana on Thursday reported 163 COVID-19 related deaths taking the cumulative toll to 6,238 while 12,286 fresh infections pushed the total case count to 6,65,028.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the latest deaths include 17 each from Gurugram and Rohtak, 15 from Karnal, 14 from Hisar and 12 from Bhiwani.

Among the districts which continued to report a big spike in cases include Gurugram (2,159), Sirsa (1,350), Faridabad (1,091) and Hisar (1,166).

The number of total active cases in the state was 1,03,140 while the total recoveries so far were 5,55,650.

The cumulative positivity rate was 8.24 per cent and the recovery rate was 83.55 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Police urges Delhi HC to dismiss Navneet Kalra's anticipatory bail plea

Delhi Police on Thursday urged the Delhi High Court to dismiss the anticipatory bail plea of Navneet Kalra in connection with a case relating to the alleged hoarding of oxygen concentrators in two restaurants in South Delhi Appearing for De...

Chhattisgarh reports 9,121 new COVID-19 cases, 195 deaths

Chhattisgarhs COVID-19 tally mounted to 8,92,331 on Thursday as 9,121 more people tested positive for the infection, while 195 fresh fatalities took the toll to 11,289, a health department official said.The number of recoveries reached 7,61...

Stocks rise after three days of losses, Bitcoin drops 11%

Stocks were posting strong gains in afternoon trading Thursday, following three days of losses and the biggest one-day drop in the SP 500 since February.Technology stocks, which were hurt hard earlier in the week, were among the bigger gain...

New French COVID-19 cases slow further

French health authorities reported 19,461 new confirmed COVID-19 infections on Thursday, representing a weekly rise of less than 2 for the first time in almost a year.The total number of hospitalisations for the disease fell by 598, decreas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021