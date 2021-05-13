COVID-19: Haryana records 163 fatalities, 12,286 fresh cases

Chandigarh, May 13 (PTI) Haryana on Thursday reported 163 COVID-19 related deaths taking the cumulative toll to 6,238 while 12,286 fresh infections pushed the total case count to 6,65,028.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the latest deaths include 17 each from Gurugram and Rohtak, 15 from Karnal, 14 from Hisar and 12 from Bhiwani.

Among the districts which continued to report a big spike in cases include Gurugram (2,159), Sirsa (1,350), Faridabad (1,091) and Hisar (1,166).

The number of total active cases in the state was 1,03,140 while the total recoveries so far were 5,55,650.

The cumulative positivity rate was 8.24 per cent and the recovery rate was 83.55 per cent.

