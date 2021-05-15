Left Menu

COVID-19: Jammu administration began door-to-door exercise to create awareness

A massive door-to-door exercise has been started across Jammu to create awareness about COVID helpline and hospitals in the district, as well as to identify COVID-19 patients, officials said on Saturday.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 15-05-2021 11:13 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 11:13 IST
COVID-19: Jammu administration began door-to-door exercise to create awareness
Visuals from Jammu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A massive door-to-door exercise has been started across Jammu to create awareness about COVID helpline and hospitals in the district, as well as to identify COVID-19 patients, officials said on Saturday. The administration will cover around 16 lakh population of Jammu through this campaign and for this 1380 booth level teams have been constituted which have supervisors, Asha Workers, health works who are visiting door to door.

This team is making people aware of different facilities, where and how to get tested, important numbers like ambulance, hospital, doctors numbers, etc are given and they are also identifying suspected symptomatic cases and arranging their testing. Speaking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner Jammu Anshul Garg said: "We have started door-to-door exercise has been started 2 days back and it is an attempt to reach out to each of the roughly 4 lakh households in the district and isolate probable positive patients, promote COVID-19 SoPs and lend a helping hand."

He further said that the death rate in Jammu has become a matter of concern and this is an attempt to break the cycle so that there's no late reporting. Deputy Commissioner further said that the teams are giving pamphlets to people, with district COVID helpline numbers, symptomatic people being urged to get tested and they are being told about COVID centres and hospitals.

"We have activated booth-level teams, those who work in election duty for this exercise. Various people like Anganwadi workers, Asha workers teams headed by concerned Sub-divisional Magistrates and comprising health, revenue are deputed for this exercise," he added. Pradeep a local resident of Jammu told ANI that this is a very good initiative as this will help to expose those who don't come out after being infected.

"Those who are infected with COVID should come out and go for a check-up because you cannot get well if you are at staying home. But this is a good initiative, they are doing a door-to-door survey and this will help expose those who are hiding at home. I am very much satisfied with this initiative of the government," he said. Sushma Jamwal a local resident said that this is a very good initiative taken by the administration and people who have some symptoms should get themselves checked as early as possible.

"This is a very good step from the government because Prime Minister cannot reach every house so he is giving his initiative thought his team. BLO, Anganwadi workers, Asha workers are cooperating with us. The public should also cooperate with them and should tell them if they have any problem because only then the government can help," she said. Sushma Jamwal further said that the team is asking if anyone in the family have COVID-19 symptoms or anyone in the family have travelled anywhere.

Another resident of Jammu Rajeshwar Singh said that people should come out and get themselves tested and treated only then they can be safe. "This is a very good initiative from the government because this will help to those people who think that if they come out they will be hospitalised directly. People should themselves come out and get themselves treated only then they can be safe," he said.

Rajeshwar further added urged people to not step out of the house and to use mask properly and sanitise their hands from time to time. According to the health department, nearly 35 to 40 deaths are reported being reported in Jammu daily and so far 3027 people have died due to the virus.

Jammu and Kashmir reported 3,027 fresh infections on Friday and 60 people succumbed to the virus. Of the 60 deaths in Jammu and Kashmir, 39 were reported in the Jammu division and 21 in Kashmir and of the new cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi chairs high-level meeting on COVID-19 situation, vaccination

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting on the countrys COVID-19 situation and the ongoing vaccination drive. Earlier on Wednesday, the Prime Minister also chaired a meeting to review the availability and suppl...

Amid COVID surge, portals of Gangotri Dham opens in Uttarakhand

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases and increasing fatalities across the country, the portals of the Gangotri Dham in Uttarakhand opened on Saturday morning. Traditional rituals were performed on the occasion. Visual showed many participants not...

No hard-quarantine for Indian football team in Qatar: Report

The Indian football team will not have to go through a hard quarantine of 10 days when they reach Qatar for a preparatory camp and the 2022 World Cup qualifiers that follow in June. According to a report in Goal.com, the Indian contingent w...

Ex-Iran parliament speaker registers to run for president

A former speaker of Irans parliament registered Saturday to run in the Islamic Republics upcoming presidential election, becoming the first high-profile candidate to potentially back the policies of the outgoing administration that reached ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021