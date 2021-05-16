Left Menu

COVID-19: Curfew extended in Ladakh till May 24

PTI | Leh | Updated: 16-05-2021 16:42 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 16:35 IST
The extension of the curfew, which was scheduled to end on May 17, was ordered by the district magistrates of Leh and Kargil in separate orders, they said. Image Credit: Pxhere

The curfew imposed in Ladakh to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has been extended by another week till May 24, officials said on Sunday.

The extension of the curfew, which was scheduled to end on May 17, was ordered by the district magistrates of Leh and Kargil in separate orders, they said.

As of Sunday, Ladakh's COVID-19 tally stands at 16,333 and the death toll at 165, according to officials.

In his order, Leh District Magistrate Shrikant Balasaheb Suse said the extension of restrictions that are already in place is meant to avoid the further spread of the infection.

''… restrictions imposed on all kind of movements/activities across Leh district shall be extended from 17.05.2021 (5 AM); and shall remain in force till 24.05.2021 (7 AM),'' he said.

All shops selling groceries, vegetable and fruit, chicken, milk, dairy products, automobile spare parts, confectionery items and tyre repairs shops would be allowed to open from 7 am to 2 pm. The supply and distribution of essential commodities by wholesale distributors would be allowed between 5 am to 9 am and their movement would be allowed on the production of a valid trade license or registration certificate, the order stated.

All government employees, staff of public sector undertakings, autonomous bodies, universities and other such offices would be allowed to commute to and from their workplace on the production of a valid identity card and duty roster issued by the concerned heads of departments.

The order stated that developmental activities and construction work would be allowed only when the labourers are present at the site and adequate facilities for their stay are available at the worksite.

Similarly, agricultural activities would be allowed with strict observance of COVID-19 related standard operating procedure (SOP), it said.

In a separate order, Kargil District Magistrate Santosh Sukhadeve said a detailed review of the current COVID situation was conducted by the District Disaster Management Authority. It was of the considered view that stringent containment measures are required at a macro level in order to restrict the movement and intermingling of people.

The restrictions would be extended till 7 am on May 24 and there would be no curbs on activities that are already allowed, he said.

