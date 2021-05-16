Left Menu

German expert: New COVID-19 jabs needed in 2022

He added In principle, we have to prepare for everyone possibly having to refresh their vaccine protection next year. Nearly 30.4 million people in Germany, or 36.5 per cent of the population, had received at least one vaccine shot by Friday. More than 9 million, or 10.9 per cent of the population, had been fully vaccinate.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 16-05-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 18:36 IST
German expert: New COVID-19 jabs needed in 2022

The head of Germany's independent vaccine advisory panel says it's likely that everyone will have to get vaccinated again next year against COVID-19.

Thomas Mertens told the Funke newspaper group in comments published Sunday that there isn't yet enough data to say when exactly booster shots will be needed, and officials will have to wait a few months to see whether protection against the coronavirus weakens in some groups.

But he stressed that “the virus won't leave us again” and so the vaccinations currently under way won't be the last. He added: “In principle, we have to prepare for everyone possibly having to refresh their vaccine protection next year.'' Nearly 30.4 million people in Germany, or 36.5 per cent of the population, had received at least one vaccine shot by Friday. More than 9 million, or 10.9 per cent of the population, had been fully vaccinate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Health News Roundup: Pfizer/BioNTech shot boosts antibodies in elderly; COVID-19 obesity risk higher for men; India's Cipla says supply of COVID-19 disruptions and more

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala receives 1st Oxygen Express with 118 MT of medical oxygen

Kerala on Sunday received its first Oxygen Express at Ernakulam with 118 metric tonnes MT of liquid medical oxygen LMO, the Ministry of Railways informed on Sunday. The ministry also informed that the North-Central Railways region has cross...

Nashik sees 1,870 COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths, 2,862 recoveries

The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik reached 3,70,356 after 1,870 people were detected with the infection on Sunday, while the day also saw 30 deaths and 2,862 people recovering, an official said.The districts toll is 4,100 and the number...

Treatment for black fungus at Bowring Hospital, govt to form expert panel: Minister

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Sunday said it has been decided to start treatment for black fungus at Bowring Hospital here on a pilot basis, and later extend the treatment to medical colleges and district hospitals.Noting that the...

22 people rescued after roller coaster in Arizona gets stuck

Nearly two dozen people who were stranded after a roller coaster stalled mid-ride at an Arizona amusement park are safe. News reports and the Phoenix Fire Department say the ride at Castles N Coasters in Phoenix got stuck Saturday, with rid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021