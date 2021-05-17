Left Menu

58 deaths, 3,546 fresh virus cases in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh on Monday reported 58 coronavirus deaths as 3,546 fresh cases pushed the states infection tally to 1,63,786, a senior official said. On Monday, the maximum 24 deaths were reported in Kangra, the official said. On Monday, 3,760 people recovered from the infection, the official said.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 17-05-2021 20:07 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Himachal Pradesh on Monday reported 58 coronavirus deaths as 3,546 fresh cases pushed the state's infection tally to 1,63,786, a senior official said. So far, the infection has killed 2,369 people in the state. On Monday, the maximum 24 deaths were reported in Kangra, the official said. The number of active cases in the state stands at 36,633, according to the data updated till 7 pm on Monday. Worst-hit Kangra district has the maximum 11,524 active cases. The lowest number is in Lahaul-Spiti district, where currently 241 people are under treatment.

Till now, 1,24,750 people have recovered from the infection. On Monday, 3,760 people recovered from the infection, the official said.

