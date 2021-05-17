Left Menu

Ghaziabad administration cracks whip at private hospitals

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 17-05-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 22:23 IST
Ghaziabad administration cracks whip at private hospitals

The Ghaziabad administration on Monday warned private hospitals in the district against refusing admission to Covid patients and asked them to admit them and start their treatment at once to ensure that no life is lost.

In an official statement, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey also asked hospitals not to worry about payment of bills by patients and said the district administration would clear the bill if a patient is unable to pay it.

“The treatment must be started immediately so that no patient dies. If the attendant of a patient is not able to pay the bill, the hospital management would provide the bill to the district administration and it will pay it,” Pandey said.

“Every patient must be provided ICU bed and ventilator if needed,” said Pandey while also warning private hospitals against keeping patients unnecessarily in ICUs to jack up their bills.

DM Pandey issued the instructions during a meeting to review the medical facilities in the district amid the rising Covid cases.

During the meeting, he also asked officials to take stock of the availability of oxygen and ICU beds, ventilators and ample stock of medicines, including those for treating Black Fungus infection being reported among cured Covid patients.

The district magistrate also deplored the private hospitals’ practice of handing over the prescription slip to patients’ attendants and ask them to buy the medicine from the chemists.

“This type of practice will not be tolerated,” the DM said, adding the hospitals have to arrange for the medicines for the patients themselves and in the case of the management facing any difficulty in providing medicines to patients, it needed to inform the administration.

He also asked officials to ensure that all Covid wards in private hospitals are linked to the district anti-Covid Control Centres.

The district magistrate reviewed the Covid situation in the district two days after resuming his charge after recovering from Covid-19.

He along with his wife had tested positive for the infection on April 24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China approaching demographic crisis: report

Even after postponing the results of the once-in-a-decade census for a month, the Chinese government was unable to fully cover up the alarming demographic situation that the country is facing. According to the seventh nationwide census of 2...

NATO attempts to appease Serbian concerns over Croatian troops in Kosovo

NATO sought on Monday to assuage Serbian concerns over the deployment of Croatian troops to Kosovo, stressing they were bound by exactly the same rules as all other troops of the alliances KFOR peacekeeping force in the Balkan country.All t...

New York lifts COVID-19 mask requirements for vaccinated people

New York state will no longer require masks in most public spaces for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Wednesday, adopting new federal health guidance, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday. Masks will still be required on publ...

Turkey's Erdogan condemns Biden approval of arms sales to Israel

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday criticised U.S. President Joe Bidens approval of weapons sales to Israel, saying the United States was writing history with bloody hands in reference to violence between Israel and Palestinians.Bid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021