91 pc beneficiaries receiving nutritional supplements under 'Take Ration Home' scheme: Survey

A survey conducted in May this year has found that 91 percent of the beneficiaries have been receiving nutritional supplements under the 'Take Home Ration' (THR) scheme under which lactating mothers and children below six years of age are provided ration, a Delhi government statement said on Friday. This is a remarkable improvement from May last year when only 23 percent of the beneficiaries surveyed had received the ration, it said.

Conducted by the Delhi Commission For Protection of Child Rights ( DCPCR ), the survey evaluated the distribution of THR through anganwadis under the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS). ''According to the latest round of survey result, 91 percent of the beneficiaries reported that they are receiving nutritional supplements,'' it said.

Advertisement

According to the Delhi government statement, during the Covid-induced lockdown last year, the THR scheme was initiated by the Women and Child Development department under which lactating mothers and children below six years of age are provided ration and nutritional supplements at the 'anganwadi' centers.

Under the scheme, 1,300 gm of Dalia, 260 gm of black chana (raw), 130 gm of jaggery, and 130 gm roasted black gram are given to the children, while pregnant women are provided with 1,690 gms of Dalia, 260 gms of black chana (raw), 130 gm of jaggery and 130 gm roasted black gram. However, a surprise inspection last year revealed several irregularities, leading to the suspension of two Anganwadi workers and a supervisor.

''Since last year, DCPCR has been conducting several rounds of surveys to assess the distribution of the THR scheme for lactating mothers and children under the age of six years.

''Through the recent survey, it was found that there has been a consistent yet significant improvement in ration distribution,'' the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)