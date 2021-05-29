Left Menu

Medics march to WHO headquarters in climate campaign

"The pandemic will end, but there is no vaccine for climate change," Tedros said as he welcomed the activists outside the building.

Reuters | Updated: 29-05-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 19:45 IST
Medics march to WHO headquarters in climate campaign
"The pandemic will end, but there is no vaccine for climate change," Tedros said as he welcomed the activists outside the building. Image Credit: Pixabay

Medics concerned about the effects on public health of environmental degradation marched on the World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva on Saturday, demanding health authorities make climate change and biodiversity loss their top priorities.

White-clad activists from the group Doctors For Extinction Rebellion marched from Geneva's Place des Nations to WHO headquarters where they were met by Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreysus, and Maria Neira, director of the environment, climate change and health. "The pandemic will end, but there is no vaccine for climate change," Tedros said as he welcomed the activists outside the building. "We have to act now, in solidarity, to prevent and prepare before it is too late."

Professor Valerie D'Acremont, an infectious disease specialist and co-founder of Doctors For Extinction Rebellion, called on the WHO "to be the driving force and guarantor of public policies that respect the health of all and preserve life." The activists handed Tedros a letter and a large hourglass, the symbol of the Extinction Rebellion which wants to prompt a wider revolt to avert the worst scenarios of devastation outlined by scientists studying climate change.

Tedros later retweeted a message from the WHO stating both bodies were "standing in solidarity & urging global action" to end the climate crisis and protect health everywhere. "These are inextricably intertwined."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rover venture; Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky in Sydney and more

Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rov...

 Global
2
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
3
Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

 Global
4
UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021