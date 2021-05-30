Left Menu

South Africa extends nightly curfew, limits gatherings as COVID-19 cases surge

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 30-05-2021 23:12 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 23:10 IST
South Africa extends nightly curfew, limits gatherings as COVID-19 cases surge
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa has extended its nightly curfew and limited the number of people at gatherings to slow the spread of COVID-19 as positive cases surge, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday.

The level two lockdown restrictions will start on Monday, forcing non-essential establishments like restaurants, bars and fitness centres to close by 2000 local time (2000 GMT) as the curfew will start at 2300 from midnight and end at 0400, Ramaphosa said in an address to the nation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
3
Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

 Greece
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria state reports 5 COVID-19 cases on day 3 of lockdown; COVID-19 deaths in Brazil surpass 460,000 and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria state reports 5 COVID-19 cases on ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021