Left Menu

Chile approves Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for teenagers in race to herd immunity target

Chile's public health regulator on Monday approved the use of Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for teenagers, it said in a statement, as the country races to hit a target of herd immunity by July.

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2021 03:18 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 03:18 IST
Chile approves Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for teenagers in race to herd immunity target

Chile's public health regulator on Monday approved the use of Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for teenagers, it said in a statement, as the country races to hit a target of herd immunity by July. The Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has already been rolled out in Chile for those 17 and older since emergency approval was granted in December and will now be offered for children aged 12 to 16, the ISP regulator said.

The ISP said its decision followed similar authorization granted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency. The ISP's director, Heriberto Garcia, said the decision would help Chile hit its goal of herd immunity with 80% of the target population vaccinated by July.

“This is very good news for protecting our adolescents, who 14 days after two doses will have a very good immunity to go resume normal life," he said. So far, 10.5 million people - 69% of the target population - have received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Chile, and 7.9 million, or 52.3%, have received two, according to health ministry figures.

The South American nation has just one month to reach another 4.6 million people who have yet to receive a single dose to hit its target to inoculate 15.2 million people by mid-year. The government has stepped up efforts to convince reluctant citizens to get vaccinated, opening clinics at weekends, sending mobile clinics to building sites and farms and signing up sports stars and social media influencers for a public information campaign.

It has also rolled out a vaccination green card offering the vaccinated more freedom in lockdowns. However, with COVID-19 case numbers still close to peak and hospitals near-capacity, Chile's National College of Doctors said "imprudent decisions" had caused the government to "lose control" of virus transmission.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
2
(Update: Launched) Realme X7 Max 5G price leaked hours ahead of official launch

(Update: Launched) Realme X7 Max 5G price leaked hours ahead of official lau...

 India
3
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global
4
BRIEF-RBNZ Releases Findings Of Independent Reports On Data Breach

BRIEF-RBNZ Releases Findings Of Independent Reports On Data Breach

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021