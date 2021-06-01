Dubai offers Pfizer vaccine to 12-15 year olds
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 01-06-2021 14:05 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 14:00 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Dubai, the second-largest member of the United Arab Emirates federation, has started offering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to 12-15 year olds, the government media office said on Twitter on Tuesday.
The Reuters COVID-19 tracker shows that the UAE has among the world's highest immunisation rates, with about two thirds of its population having taken two doses of the Pfizer-BioNtTech, Sinopharm, AstraZeneca or Sputnik V vaccines.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sputnik
- Dubai
- Sinopharm
- AstraZeneca
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Shilpa Medicare arm inks pact with Dr Reddy's to manufacture Sputnik V vaccine
Another Indian company, Shilpa Medicare, joins efforts to ramp up manufacturing of Sputnik V COVID vaccine
Dubai eases COVID-19 restrictions, allows full hotel capacity
A tough sell: In Dubai amid clash, Israel promotes tourism
Apollo Hospitals, Dr Reddy's announce COVID-19 vaccination programme with Sputnik V