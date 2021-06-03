IN CASE YOU MISSED IT–Schedule of Reuters features from this week

Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world. Below are some stories from this week selected by our editors, as well as explanatory context and background to help you understand world headlines. For a full schedule of news and events, please go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

Meet the U.S. students confronting racism, injustice and a pandemic One young woman grew alarmed when she saw Confederate flags pop up around her small town. Another student often quietly knitted to persevere through stress. A Black teenager in the South feared racist violence more than a virus. These students have all faced social and political change over their high school careers. They were freshmen when Donald Trump was elected president and after a summer of protests over racism and violence they are graduating under the pandemic’s shadow. Conversations with members of the Class of 2021 open a window on where America - from Maine to California - stands now and its future. (USA-SCHOOLS/CLASS OF 2021 (PIX, TV), 1,563 words)

After tough Bolshoi training, British ballerina sets eyes on world stage MOSCOW - Rachel Armstrong will take a leap towards her dream of becoming one of the world's top ballet dancers when she graduates from Russia's renowned Bolshoi Ballet Academy this month. (RUSSIA-BRITAIN/BALLET (TV, PIX), 350 words)

'Sea snot' outbreak off Turkish coast poses threat to marine life ISTANBUL - A thick, slimy layer of so-called "sea snot" is spreading in Turkey's Sea of Marmara to the south of Istanbul, posing a threat to marine life and the fishing industry. (ENVIRONMENT-TURKEY/ (TV, PIX), by Yesim Dikmen and Mehmet Emin Caliskan, 300 words)

Bitter pill: Lebanon's medical crisis set to get even worse BEIRUT - For Mira Hasbini, Lebanon's disastrous financial crisis came down to something very basic: surgeons couldn't find enough screws to fix her aged mother's broken bones. (LEBANON-CRISIS/MEDICINE (PIX, TV), 720 words)

From Nigeria to Brazil 'halo' crops reap pandemic profits KADUNA, Nigeria - In a flowing cream hijab, Karima M. Imam walks through her fields in scrubland in northern Nigeria as workers harvest a gnarled brown root that has turned gold since COVID struck: ginger. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/HALOFOODS (INSIGHT, PIX, TV), by Libby George, Sabrina Valle and Nigel Hunt, 915 words)

French restaurant serves up food of the future: insects PARIS - Laurent Veyet's tasting menu is not for the faint-hearted, but may point to the future of feeding a booming world population - there is a prawn salad with yellow mealworm, crunchy insects on a bed of vegetables and chocolate-coated grasshoppers. (EUROPE-INSECTS/FRANCE-RESTAURANT (TV, PIX), 354 words)

Brazilian conjures works of art from plastic bags SAO PAULO - Brazilian artist Eduardo Srur reproduces works by renowned masters without using a drop of paint - just recycled shreds of plastic picked up from city streets and rivers. (BRAZIL-ART/PLASTIC (PIX, TV), 203 words)

Escaping the crowds: Croatia yacht holidays in demand once again KASTEL GOMILICA, Croatia - Sailing holidays may well be one of the best ways to avoid any crowds this summer and Croatian yacht charter companies say they have seen a strong increase in bookings from July to September after the pandemic brought some of them close to ruin. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CROATIA-LEISURE (TV, PIX), 425 words)

Herd of wild elephants approaches Chinese city after 500km journey BEIJING - A herd of 15 wild elephants was approaching the city of Kunming, the capital of southwest China's Yunnan province, on Wednesday, defying attempts to redirect them after a journey of several hundred kilometers from forests to the south. (CHINA-ELEPHANTS/ (TV), 215 words)

A Russian village prospers thanks to the pandemic KRASNAYA POLYANA, Russia - Residents of a picturesque Russian village have seen the price of their land double as people from Moscow and other cities snap up properties as a refuge from COVID-19 where they can work remotely. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/RUSSIA-VILLAGE (PIX), 434 words)

