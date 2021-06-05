Brazil approves imports of Russia's Sputnik V, India's Covaxin vaccines

Brazilian health regulator Anvisa on Friday voted to approve imports of Russia's Sputnik V and India's Covaxin COVID-19 vaccines, but with conditions on both.

The 4-1 vote by Anvisa's board follows rulings in April to reject Brazilian states' request for Sputnik V due to a lack of data guaranteeing its safety, quality and effectiveness, and in March to reject Covaxin because it did not meet Anvisa's manufacturing standards.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)