Brazil approves imports of Russia's Sputnik V, India's Covaxin vaccines
Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2021 06:03 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 06:03 IST
Brazilian health regulator Anvisa on Friday voted to approve imports of Russia's Sputnik V and India's Covaxin COVID-19 vaccines, but with conditions on both.
The 4-1 vote by Anvisa's board follows rulings in April to reject Brazilian states' request for Sputnik V due to a lack of data guaranteeing its safety, quality and effectiveness, and in March to reject Covaxin because it did not meet Anvisa's manufacturing standards.
