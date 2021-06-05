Tripura CM sends study table, food, medicines after girl seeks help on Facebook

Barsha Das, a student of Class 8 at a school near here, is on cloud nine as Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, taking a note of her request on Facebook, has sent her a study table, medicines for her ailing mother, and packets of food items.

Addressing the chief minister, Das recently posted a video, where she said that her family of four lives in a makeshift single room, and she cannot afford a study table.

In yet another message earlier this week, the 14- year-old girl said that her mother was down with COVID-19, and the family needs food and medicine.

Deb, after coming across her messages, immediately asked officials to extend all possible help to her, according to a source in the government.

Shortly after, on Friday, she received a study table, food packets and medicines at her Maheshkhala home, on the outskirts of Agartala, the source said.

Das, when contacted by PTI, said, ''I am touched by the chief minister's gesture. He gave me a study table, food, and medicines for my mother, who has recently tested positive for COVID-19. My father doesn't earn much, and we are always reeling under financial crisis. This aid sent by our CM will definitely solve some of our problems.'' Her father Uttam Das, who works at a private firm, said he was not aware that her daughter had sought help from the chief minister.

''I was awestruck when a few men from the Chief Minister's Office arrived at our home with a study table for my daughter, medicine for my wife, groceries and food packets.

I can't thank the CM enough,'' he stressed.

Sanjay Mishra, the chief minister's media adviser, said Deb is ''very active'' on social media, as he believes it to be an effective channel to reach out to people.

''This is not the first time that the CM has responded to any request on social media. Earlier, too, he had arranged for aid and extended help to people after coming across such messages on these networking platforms,'' Mishra added.

