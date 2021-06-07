Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh: Junior resident doctors call off strike after govt accepts demands

Junior resident doctors of Madhya Pradesh have called off their strike on Monday after the state government accepted their demands and agreed to release the assurance in written form by the evening.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 07-06-2021 16:42 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 16:42 IST
Madhya Pradesh: Junior resident doctors call off strike after govt accepts demands
A member of junior resident doctors' delegation speaking to ANI on Monday (ANI).. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Junior resident doctors of Madhya Pradesh have called off their strike on Monday after the state government accepted their demands and agreed to release the assurance in written form by the evening. The decision has been reached after a delegation of junior doctors met state Education Minister Vishwas Sarang.

"We had been saying them to first return to their work and then we would accept all their demands. Now, the junior doctors have returned to work. We will give 17 per cent hike in stipend to them as promised earlier," said Sarang. After attending the meeting, a junior doctor said they were returning to work as the government accepted to release the letter of assurance by the evening.

The doctors in the state had been on a strike since May 31 regarding many demands including an increase in their stipend. On Sunday, resident doctors of Delhi's Safdarjung hospital held a candle march in support of the demands of the junior doctors in Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline; Australia's COVID-19 hotspot logs four new local cases and more

Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case number...

 Global
3
Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s exciting

Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s excitin...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2022; Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at tech firm and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021