EAM Jaishankar meets Qatari NSA; thanks him for support in India’s fight against COVID-19 pandemic

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met Qatars National Security Advisor Mohamed Bin Ahmed Al Mesned and thanked him for the Gulf nations support and solidarity in Indias fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.Jaishankar, who is on a three-day visit to Kuwait, had a brief stopover in Doha.A pleasure to meet Qatari NSA Mohamed Bin Ahmed Al Mesned.

PTI | Doha | Updated: 09-06-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 16:53 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met Qatar's National Security Advisor Mohamed Bin Ahmed Al Mesned and thanked him for the Gulf nation's support and solidarity in India's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jaishankar, who is on a three-day visit to Kuwait, had a brief stopover in Doha.

''A pleasure to meet Qatari NSA Mohamed Bin Ahmed Al Mesned. Appreciate his insights on developments in the region and beyond. Thanked him for his support and solidarity in India's fight against COVID,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

Indian nationals totaling about 7,56,000 as of June 2019, comprise the largest expatriate community in Qatar, according to the Indian Embassy in Doha. India is currently witnessing the second wave of COVID-19.

The country on Wednesday reported 92,596 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 2,90,89,069.

The death toll due to COVID-19 reached 3,53,528 after 2,219 more fatalities were reported. Jaishankar is visiting Kuwait at the invitation of Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs.

This will be his first visit to Kuwait as External Affairs Minister.

