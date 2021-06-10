New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

DEL88 UKD-VACCINE-RAMDEV Ramdev changes his mind, says will take Covid jab; calls doctors God’s envoys Dehradun: Yoga guru Ramdev, who had said he does not need the Covid vaccine as he has protection of yoga and ayurveda, on Thursday did a summersault, saying he will soon get the jab and described doctors as ''God’s envoys on earth''. LGD6 HC-UKD-VIRUS Conduct audit of deaths during second wave of COVID-19: Uttarakhand HC to state govt Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court has asked the state government to conduct an audit of the deaths that occurred during the second wave of coronavirus in the state, and also explore the possibility of carrying out door-to-door vaccination in remote hill areas.

DES22 UP-WOMEN-PANEL-MEMBER Keep mobile phones away from girls, they talk with boys and run away: UP women’s panel member Aligarh (UP): In controversial remarks here, a member of the Uttar Pradesh women's commission has suggested that girls should be kept off mobile phones by families who don’t want them ''running away'' with boys.

DES19 UP-VIRUS-CASES 82 deaths, 642 fresh virus cases in UP Lucknow: Eighty-two more people died from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday as 642 fresh cases surfaced, taking the state’s infection number to 17,01,072, according to a Health Department bulletin.

DES42 HR-FARMERS-VIJ Protesting farmer leaders appear to have some 'secret agenda': Anil Vij Chandigarh: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Sunday suspected farmer leaders, protesting against the three farm laws, of having some “secret agenda” behind their opposition to the central legislation. DES38 HR-DERA CHIEF Dera Sacha Sauda chief discharged from Gurgaon hospital, back to Rohtak jail Chandigarh: Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was on Thursday discharged from a private hospital in Gurgaon and was brought back to a Rohtak district jail where he has been serving his 20-year-term in a twin rape case of his two disciples.

DES47 PB-CONG-LD PARGAT Clarify on reports suggesting submission of dossiers on MLAs to Cong panel: Pargat to Amarinder Chandigarh: Congress MLA Pargat Singh on Thursday attacked Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, asking him to clarify on reports suggesting that he has submitted dossiers on some legislators to the three-member panel formed to end infighting in the state unit of the party.

DES44 PB-SAD-FATEH KITS Why Punjab govt not ordering probe into purchase of 'Fateh' kits, asks SAD Chandigarh: The Shiromani Akali Dal on Thursday asked the Punjab government why it is not ordering a probe into the purchase of “Fateh” kits, alleging that the company who supplied these lacked a valid licence and was running from a cold store.

DES28 RJ-VASUNDHRA-MISSING POSTERS ‘Vasundhra missing’ posters surface in Jhalawar, promise rewards on her whereabouts info Kota: The walls of Jhalawar and Jhalrapatan cities, the home turfs of BJP MLA Vasundhra Raje and her son and MP Dushyant Singh near here, on Thursday morning appeared plastered overnight with posters proclaiming that the two people's representatives have gone “missing”.

DES45 RJ-VIRUS-CASES Rajasthan adds 538 COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths Jaipur: Rajasthan's COVID-19 caseload surged to 9,48,562 on Thursday with 538 fresh infections while the death toll mounted to 8,772 as 23 more people succumbed to the viral disease, according to an official report.

DES36 HP-VIRUS-CASES 15 more COVID-19 deaths, 533 new cases in HP Shimla: Fifteen more people died of COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh, taking the death toll to 3,342, while 533 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 1,97,438, an official said on Thursday.

