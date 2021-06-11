PTI tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.20 pm

Following is a state/Union Territory-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries, deaths, and active cases in India at 10.20 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

NORTHERN REGION State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths Active ---------------------------------------------------------------- Chandigarh 60998 59648 786 564 --------------------------------------------------------------- Delhi 1430671 1401977 24772 3922 --------------------------------------------------------------- Haryana 765096 750443 8904 5749 --------------------------------------------------------------- Himachal Pradesh 197943 188691 3351 5879 --------------------------------------------------------------- Jammu & Kashmir 305772 284027 4160 17585 --------------------------------------------------------------- Ladakh 19475 18425 197 853 --------------------------------------------------------------- Punjab 585986 555245 15435 15306 --------------------------------------------------------------- Rajasthan 949008 931186 8799 9023 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttarakhand 336153 318235 6909 5277 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttar Pradesh 1701668 1668874 21667 11127 --------------------------------------------------------------- SOUTHERN REGION Andhra Pradesh 1796122 1688198 11824 96100 --------------------------------------------------------------- Karnataka 2747539 2511105 32644 203769 --------------------------------------------------------------- Kerala 2702823 2557597 10804 134001 --------------------------------------------------------------- Lakshadweep 9122 8382 43 665 --------------------------------------------------------------- Puducherry 111684 103860 1668 6156 --------------------------------------------------------------- Tamil Nadu 2324597 2120889 28906 174802 --------------------------------------------------------------- Telangana 600318 574103 3456 22759 --------------------------------------------------------------- WESTERN REGION Chhattisgarh 983916 952532 13271 18113 --------------------------------------------------------------- Daman, Diu & Dadra 10427 10320 4 103 --------------------------------------------------------------- Goa 161576 153476 2899 5201 --------------------------------------------------------------- Gujarat 819376 797734 9985 11657 --------------------------------------------------------------- Madhya Pradesh 787572 773615 8510 5447 --------------------------------------------------------------- Maharashtra 5887853 5616857 106367 161704 --------------------------------------------------------------- EASTERN REGION Andaman & Nicobar 7233 6984 125 124 ------------------------------------------------------------- Arunachal Pradesh 30492 27150 133 3209 -------------------------------------------------------------- Assam 453867 403170 3873 46824 ------------------------------------------------------------- Bihar 716296 700481 9466 6348 -------------------------------------------------------------- Jharkhand 342774 333179 5081 4514 -------------------------------------------------------------- Manipur 58768 48902 944 8922 -------------------------------------------------------------- Meghalaya 41100 35393 714 4993 -------------------------------------------------------------- Mizoram 14743 11304 61 3378 -------------------------------------------------------------- Nagaland 23466 18587 431 3777 -------------------------------------------------------------- Odisha 842461 772972 3210 66226 -------------------------------------------------------------- Sikkim 18090 13655 281 3908 -------------------------------------------------------------- Tripura 57452 51593 593 5203 -------------------------------------------------------------- West Bengal 1452987 1421064 16731 15192 ------------------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL 29355424 27889853 367004 1088380 ------------------------------------------------------------------ INCREASE BY 86899 117306 4181 -34475 *This tally does not reflect the latest updates from Chhattisgarh as its health bulletin has not been released yet.

In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country at 2,92,74,823 and the death toll at 3,63,079. The ministry said there are 11,21,671 active cases, while 2,77,90,073 people have so far recovered from the infection. PTI TEAM SRY

