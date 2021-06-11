Left Menu

Noted neurologist Dr Ashok Panagariya passes away; President, PM express their condolences

Noted neurologist and Padma Shri recipient Dr Ashok Panagariya died of post-Covid complications on Friday at the age of 71. He breathed his last at private hospital here.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2021 22:50 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 22:50 IST
Noted neurologist Dr Ashok Panagariya passes away; President, PM express their condolences
President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Noted neurologist and Padma Shri recipient Dr Ashok Panagariya died of post-Covid complications on Friday at the age of 71. He breathed his last at private hospital here. President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday has expressed grief over the demise of noted neurologist Dr Ashok Panagariya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his condolence message said that Dr Panagariya's pioneering work in the medical field will benefit generations of doctors and researchers. "Dr Ashok Panagariya made a mark as an outstanding neurologist. His pioneering work in the medical field will benefit generations of doctors and researchers. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

Taking on Twitter, the President said that Dr Panagariya has left a lasting impact on medical education and neuro-care in rural areas. "With the demise of Dr Ashok Panagariya, we lost an eminent neurologist who made a rich contribution through his clinical and academic work. Recipient of Padma Shri, he left a lasting impact on medical education and neuro-care in rural areas. My condolences to his family and friends," President Kovind tweeted.

Expressing grief over the doctor's demise, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the passing away of the nationally renowned neurologist was a personal loss for him and his family. "Dr Panagariya held important posts and played an important role in the state as a medical expert during the coronavirus pandemic," Gehlot tweeted in Hindi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
2
Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 11

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 11

 Global
4
Aerosol particles below 3 nm can reach sizes having climatic impacts, says study

Aerosol particles below 3 nm can reach sizes having climatic impacts, says s...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021