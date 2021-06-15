Left Menu

Ladakh adds 50 fresh COVID-19 cases, one more death

PTI | Leh | Updated: 15-06-2021 14:46 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 14:29 IST
Ladakh adds 50 fresh COVID-19 cases, one more death
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ladakh's COVID-19 caseload climbed to 19,611 on Tuesday with 50 fresh cases while the death toll increased to 198 as one more person succumbed to the disease, officials said on Tuesday.

Of the fresh cases, 36 were reported from Leh and 14 from Kargil, they said.

The officials said the number of active cases stands at 572 -- 446 in Leh and 126 in Kargil.

So far, 143 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Leh and 55 in Kargil.

As many as 3,652 samples were taken for testing in Ladakh the previous day, the officials said.

A total of 135 coronavirus patients -- 128 in Leh and seven in Kargil -- were discharged the previous day after recovering from the infection. With this, the number of cured persons has increased to 18,841, which account for over 94 per cent of the total cases, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

 Global
3
UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial integrity

UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial inte...

 United Kingdom
4
Mumbai, June 14 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Mumbai, June 14 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021