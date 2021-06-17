Fully vaccinated people in UK could be allowed to travel to amber list countries -The Telegraph
Reuters | London | Updated: 17-06-2021 03:05 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 02:35 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Fully vaccinated people in Britain could be allowed to travel to amber list countries without quarantining, The Daily Telegraph reported on Wednesday.
Amber list countries includes Spain, France, Italy and the United States.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- Britain
- Italy
- United States
- The Daily Telegraph
- Spain
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Google Doodle to commemorate 75th Republic day of Italy
Japan says TPP members agree to start process for Britain to join -Bloomberg
Uncapped Raspadori included in Italy squad for Euro 2020
EURO 2020: Benzema and Mbappe could light up France's attack
France's New Caledonia to have referendum on independence on December 12