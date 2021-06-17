Left Menu

Fully vaccinated people in UK could be allowed to travel to amber list countries -The Telegraph

Fully vaccinated people in Britain could be allowed to travel to amber list countries without quarantining, The Daily Telegraph reported on Wednesday.

Amber list countries includes Spain, France, Italy and the United States.

