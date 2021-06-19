Boeing-SELCO-KSPCL-DFY Set Up 100-Bed COVID-care Center in Yelahanka, Bengaluru

Fully-equipped 100 oxygenated-bed COVID-care center in Yelahanka handed over to State Government Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Boeing India, with Doctors for You (DFY) and SELCO Foundation, today announced that they have established a 100 oxygenated bed facility at Karnataka State Power Corporation Ltd. (KSPCL), Yelahanka, to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19 cases and support existing hospitals in the region.

Boeing India has funded the facility, Doctors for You - is providing the necessary staff and care, SELCO Foundation has set up the pre-fabricated facility. KSPCL provided the land necessary to set up the hospital.

"It is commendable that corporates have joined hands with the government in the fight against COVID second wave. It's indeed a great pleasure that Boeing India has partnered with SELCO Foundation and Doctors for You (DFY) to build a 100-bed oxygenated super-specialty Covid care facility at Karnataka State Power Corporation Ltd. (KSPCL), campus in Yelahanka," Chief Minister of Karnataka B.S. Yediyurappa said at the inauguration this evening.

The hospital was built from the ground up in less than 20 days. Of the 100-oxygen beds, 10-beds are dedicated for ICU services and 20-beds for the High Dependency Units (HDU) ward. The hospital will also have areas for triage, donning and doffing, pharmacy, laboratory, rest areas, nurse stations, and meeting rooms for medical staff. The DFY team will comprise specialist and generalist doctors, paramedics, and facility management staff. Boeing's funding will also provide medical equipment, including CT scanners, ventilators, oxygen cylinders and concentrators, flow meters, and ambulances to the hospital.

"We sincerely thank Boeing India, SELCO Foundation, and Doctors For You (DFY) for helping set up a 100-bed oxygenated facility in Yelahanka, Bengaluru. It is heartening to see private-public collaboration to augment health infrastructure in the state and create a positive impact on people in need," D.V. Sadanand Gowda, Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers said.

Boeing's contribution is part of its $10 million emergency assistance package announced in April to support India's COVID-19 response. The KPCL campus in Yelahanka was chosen because of its proximity to an already existing oxygen generation plant. The design and construction of the hospital have been done in an environmentally friendly manner - building materials were chosen to maximize thermal comfort for patients and hospital staff. Daylighting and solar power for night-time electricity requirements ensure reliability and efficiency.

"We are thankful to Boeing India, SELCO Foundation, and Doctors For You (DFY) for establishing a 100-bed COVID Care oxygenated facility at Karnataka Power Corporation Limited. (KPCL) premises in Bengaluru. Thank you to all stakeholders for supporting the state in our efforts to fight the COVID-19 battle," P. Ravi Kumar, Chief Secretary, Government of Karnataka said. "Boeing stands in solidarity with India and wants to be a part of the solution in the fight against COVID. Our ongoing relief efforts in association with our partners, are aimed at reaching communities most impacted by the virus and includes providing medical supplies, emergency healthcare, and setting up COVID-care hospitals for communities and families affected," said SalilGupte, president, Boeing India. "We thank the state government of Karnataka for their support and partnership that's helped in building critical health infrastructure to treat COVID patients right now." About Boeing India As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures, and services commercial airplanes, defense products, and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability, and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future and living the company's core values of safety, quality, and integrity.

Boeing's presence in India goes back to more than seven decades. The company remains committed to delivering value to Indian customers with advanced technologies and to building a strong indigenous aerospace ecosystem by developing local suppliers and shaping academic and research collaborations with Indian institutions. Boeing's advanced aircraft and services play an important role in the mission-readiness of the Indian armed services.

Boeing's local sourcing totals $1 billion annually from a large and growing network of 250 local companies that manufacture critical systems and components for some of Boeing's most advanced products, including the 787 Dreamliner and 777 families of aircraft. The Tata-Boeing joint venture manufactures fuselages for Apache helicopters and recently added a new production line to produce vertical fin structures for the 737 families of airplanes. Through local community engagement, we are bringing impactful change to more than 300,000 lives in India.

About Doctors, for You Doctors for You was Established in 2007 by doctors, medical students, and like-minded people with a vision of "Health for all". Doctors for You (DFY); a humanitarian organization based in India, has demonstrated pioneering work in community-based disaster risk reduction, public health, training, and disaster emergency response. DFY has been involved extensively with vulnerable communities in the 18 states of India providing an efficient, effective, and equitable distribution of health care for all. The thrust of DFY's work is to provide medical relief, sustainable healthcare services, capacity building, and risk reduction activities in crisis and non-crisis situations. Currently, Doctors FOR you is working extensively on CPOVID relief and running 37 COVID hospitals across India, vaccinated 4.4 Lakh individuals, and supported 135 Public Hospitals by providing Oxygen cylinders/Concentrators, Ventilators, Medical Equipment's, PPE Kits & consumables. So far DFY has treated 42,000 COVID Patients and tested 2.5 Lakh Individuals for COVID19.

About SELCO Foundation SELCO Foundation founded in 2010, advocates an ecosystem approach to relook at the Energy-Health nexus to be more impactful and make delivery of health more affordable, sustainable, and most importantly accessible. Under the Energy-Health nexus, SELCO holistically evaluates, after a thorough energy-health assessment, the gaps, and maps out the specific solutions (including aspects of efficiency, sustainable energy, and green building design) to improve the resilience of health centers and decrease cost per patient care over time. The integrated approach has led to better building designs, more efficient and modular medical equipment, decentralization of services, better human resource retention and mapping, effective use of technology, and a more customized approach in the health sector. SELCO hopes the nexus approach will not only integrate sustainability into the health sector in a deep manner but also help the respective stakeholders to have a faster way to reach the goals of the sector.

