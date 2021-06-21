Olympics organisers capped the number of spectators at 10,000 for each venue of the 2020 Tokyo Games, days after experts warned that holding the event without fans was the least risky option during the pandemic. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Britain is piloting a plan to ditch the self-isolation requirement for people who have received two doses of vaccine if they are exposed to someone with the virus, the health minister said. * Seemingly lost for an explanation of why vaccine uptake is so low in Russia when infections are soaring and vaccines are readily available, the Kremlin resorted on Friday to complaining of "nihilism".

ASIA-PACIFIC * Thailand's health minister said the Japanese government would donate some AstraZeneca vaccines as the Southeast Asian country seeks to shore up supplies after some early delays in its vaccinations.

* Indonesia will tighten social restrictions for two weeks starting Tuesday, a government minister said. * Taiwan welcomed 2.5 million vaccine doses from the United States on Sunday as help from a true friend. China's foreign ministry urged the U.S. not to seek "political manipulation" in the name of vaccine assistance.

* The major manufacturing hub of Dongguan in China's Guangdong launched mass testing and cordoned off communities after detecting its first infections. * Hong Kong's government said it would shorten the quarantine period for vaccinated people to seven days, provided travellers show sufficient antibodies against the coronavirus, Global banks in the city are also moving faster than other major centres to get staff back to office.

* India began a nationwide campaign of free shots for all adults after weeks of criticism. * Well above 80% of the athletes and officials residing in the Olympic village will be vaccinated when the Games kick off, the International Olympic Committee President said.

AMERICAS * U.S. land borders with Canada and Mexico will remain closed to non-essential travel until at least July 21, the U.S. Homeland Security Department said on Sunday.

* A number of Chilean football players will be fined after inviting a hairdresser into their Copa America bubble, the Chilean Football Federation said on Sunday. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* An Israeli health official urged more 12- to 15-year-olds to be vaccinated, citing new outbreaks that he attributed to the Delta variant. * The Dubai Airshow will be held under capacity restrictions in November, its organiser said.

* Qatar will only allow people fully vaccinated to attend next year's World Cup and is in talks to secure one million doses, the prime minister said. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Cuba's Soberana 2 vaccine candidate has shown 62% efficacy with just two of its three doses, state-run biopharmaceutical corporation BioCubaFarma said on Saturday. * South Korea's SK bioscience said it plans to expand vaccine production by investing about 150 billion won ($132.3 million) by 2024.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Global stocks dropped to a four-week low after last week's surprise hawkish shift by the U.S. Federal Reserve reduced the allure of riskier assets, while the dollar held gains and stood near a 10-week high.

* Three Vietnamese banks have pledged to lend 4 trillion dong ($173.8 million) to Vietnam Airlines to help the troubled flag carrier weather the impact of the pandemic and avoid bankruptcy, local media reported. * Britain's business minister said he was "pretty sure" the so-called "triple lock" system for increasing state pensions would not be changed to pay for the cost of dealing with the pandemic. ($1 = 0.7243 pounds) ($1 = 23,015.0000 dong) ($1 = 1,133.4100 won)

