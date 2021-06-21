Left Menu

Lack of vaccines to delay universal vaccination drive in Bengal: Official

The West Bengal government could not start its universal vaccination programme - aimed at inoculating people in the 18-45 age group free of cost - due to paucity of jabs, a senior health department official said.The state will continue to give priority to the groups it has identified as superspreaders and increase the number of daily vaccination depending on supply, he said.We were unable to launch the universal vaccination programme from today because of shortage of vaccines.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-06-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 19:05 IST
Lack of vaccines to delay universal vaccination drive in Bengal: Official
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal government could not start its universal vaccination programme - aimed at inoculating people in the 18-45 age group free of cost - due to paucity of jabs, a senior health department official said.

The state will continue to give priority to the groups it has identified as ''superspreaders'' and increase the number of daily vaccination depending on supply, he said.

''We were unable to launch the universal vaccination programme from today because of shortage of vaccines. The ongoing vaccination process will continue. Our first target is to cover the priority groups,'' the official said.

The West Bengal government had identified bus conductors, drivers, hawkers and vegetable vendors as ''superspreaders'', and said focus would be to inoculate them, their family members and close relatives.

''We will take stock of the supply and decide upon the future course of action... At present, we can vaccinate close to three lakh people per day, but have the capacity to augment it to five lakh daily shots,'' the official added.

The central government on Monday kickstarted the universal vaccination programme to supply states free vaccines for the 18-45 age category.

Till Sunday, around 1.9 crore people had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine in West Bengal, according to official data. Out of this number, 42,74,276 beneficiaries have been fully inoculated with two doses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021